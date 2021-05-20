What are Friends stars’ net worth and how much are they getting paid for the reunion?

The long-awaited reunion of the 1990s American sitcom Friends is finally around the corner and the net worth of the entire cast including Jennifer Aniston, Mathew Perry, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer is now over $840m (£594m).

Aniston is leading the pack with a net worth of $300m (£290m), followed by Cox with a net worth of $150m (£145m) and Perry, Schwimmer, Kudrow, and LeBlanc worth $120m (£116m), $100m (£96m), $90m (£87m), and $80m (£77m) respectively.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, each cast member will be paid between $2.5m (£1.77m) and $3m (£2.1m) for the hour-long special.

Furthermore, all actors earn two per cent of the show’s syndication revenue, which means an annual income of $20m each – just from reruns.

According to MarketPlace, when Friends first aired each cast member was paid $22,500 (£15,938) per episode.

However, by the third season, the six cast members were reportedly making $100,000 (£70,836) per episode.

By season nine, the cast had negotiated a salary of $1m each per episode, a deal that was, at the time, the largest-ever for a 30-minute television show.

This week, HBO Max unveiled the official full trailer for the upcoming Friends reunion.

Friends: The Reunion | Official Trailer | HBO Max

All the beloved cast members are seen in the video returning to the sitcom’s original set in Burbank, California.

They’re likewise seen in the set of Monica’s apartment playing a trivia game, with Schwimmer asking the questions.

The sequence is reminiscent of a season four sequence in which Monica, Rachel, Joey, and Chandler faced off in a trivia contest to decide who would live in Monica’s home.

While the actors aren’t in character for the reunion, they are seen in the trailer sitting down for a table read, revisiting some of their lines on the show.

Friends: The Reunion will air on 27 May on HBO Max.