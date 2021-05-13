After many delays, the Friends reunion is finally happening.

HBO Max originally announced the programme in February 2020, but it had to be postponed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic, which made an in-person reunion impossible.

Now, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow are officially set to appear all together in front of TV cameras again.

Here is everything we know so far about the long-awaited reunion special:

When will the special air?

HBO Max announced on 13 May that the special, an “unscripted celebration of the beloved show”, will air on 27 May.

It will join the streaming service’s catalogue, where it will be available to subscribers.

Has the special been filmed yet?

Yes!

An official confirmation came on 11 April, when the official, verified account for Friends shared an image of a screen – presumably from the set – bearing the words: “Friends – the reunion”.

The accompanying caption reads: “That’s a wrap! Could we BE anymore excited!? Friends: The Reunion is coming to @hbomax.”

Prior to that, another clue came when, according to Deadline, Perry shared a photo of himself in a make-up chair before “reuniting with my Friends”. The post has since been taken down, but screenshots have been circulating.

Schwimmer had also announced earlier in April that he was flying to Los Angeles to film the reunion special.

What will it look like?

Full details are still under wraps, but we know the special will be unscripted, meaning the actors won’t be in character. Instead, they are expected to sit together and discuss the show and their memories of it as themselves.

In its original announcement, HBO Max said it intended to film the special on the sitcom’s original soundstage on the Warner Bros Studio lot in Burbank, California. Those plans were able to go ahead, HBO Max has since confirmed.

The special will also feature a host of guest stars, some of whom appeared on the show during its original run. Lady Gaga, David Beckham, James Corden, and many more are set to join the reunion. For a full list of scheduled guest stars, click here.

Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, and David Schwimmer (Getty Images)

Why is there so much excitement about the reunion special?

Two reasons: one, the HBO Max special will mark the first reunion featuring all six main cast members. There was a reunion in 2016 without Perry, and the reviews were mixed. Expectations are higher than ever this time around.

Two, the Friends reunion special was one of the biggest TV programmes delayed by the pandemic – think No Time to Die, but for the television world. Producers chose not to film it via Zoom and held out for the real thing instead. Needless to say, when the programme finally airs, fans will be more than ready for it.