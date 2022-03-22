Friends-themed house with Central Perk living room and fountain mural up for sale
The two-bedroom property is located in Houston, Texas
A two-bedroom house elaborately decorated in tribute to the TV series Friends is on sale for $330,000.
The property, situated in Houston, Texas, gives residents the chance to live among a fan-made recreation of the “Central Perk” coffee shop in the living room.
A mural designed to look like the Central Perk windows adorns the wall, while a crushed velvet sofa mimics the one seen on the hit 1990s sitcom.
Another room features a large mural that resembles the water fountain seen in the Friends opening credits, along with the show’s famous logo.
A staircase includes an image of Ross Geller (played in the series by David Schwimmer), yelling “pivot”, in reference to one of the show’s most-quoted scenes.
The kitchen also features a lilac and blue colour scheme, much like the kitchen in Monica (Courteney Cox) and Rachel’s (Jennifer Aniston) kitchen, the show’s most famous set.
An advertisement for the property on Zillow reads: “Friends: If you loved the TV show, then you’ll love this house!
“There are wall murals reminiscent of scenes from the show along with decor and furnishings to make you feel like you’re there. The current owners didn’t ‘monkey’ around when paying attention to details.. So have fun looking around and stay alert for those details!”
Fans of the series reacted with amusement to the property on social media, with one person writing: “I would buy this and not change a single thing.”
Pictures of the property can be viewed in the listing here.
Last week, Friends star Lisa Kudrow threw her support behind a reboot of Friends – but stipulated that it would have to feature a new set of actors.
