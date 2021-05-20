Lisa Kudrow has revealed that she got Rachel Green in a “which Friends character are you” quiz.

The cast of the hugely popular sitcom are set to feature in a long-awaited unscripted reunion episode, which comes to US streaming service HBO Max next Thursday (28 May).

Appearing on The Late Show on Wednesday (19 May) night, host Stephen Colbert asked Kudrow whether she’d ever played one of the many fan-made quizzes to determine which Friends character she was most like.

But rather than her own character of Phoebe Buffay, the actor was given Rachel, played by Jennifer Aniston.

“I did take it,” Kudrow said, with Colbert asking: “Are you Phoebe?” and the actor replying: “Rachel.”

“I was exhausted by taking it the first time,” Kudrow said, adding: “Also, I thought I was answering questions that would bring me to Phoebe, you know. Favourite colour? Yellow!… Who would you want to be on a date with? SpongeBob! And then [it] just said Rachel.”

Explaining that she “didn’t understand the criteria” needed to get Rachel on the quiz, Kudrow continued: “It’s funny, because when I first read the script and I was going to be auditioning for Phoebe, I saw Rachel and I just went, ‘Ooh, that’s a Long Island JAP (Jewish American Princess), that could be hilarious. I can identify with that more.’

“But they said no, no, Phoebe,” Kudrow said.

(CBS/Getty)

The trailer for the Friends reunion was released on Wednesday, leaving fans in tears as Matthew Perry was shown breaking down after reuniting with his co-stars.

Find details on how to watch the Friends reunion in the UK here.