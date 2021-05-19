It feels like talk of the Friends reunion has been around forever, so you’re probably wondering when you’ll be able to watch it.

The special was filmed last month, long after when it was first announced, due to lockdown.

Months later, the episode, which is unscripted ad will reunite the show’s stars for an emotional celebration of the sitcom, is set to be broadcast.

The broadcast will go ahead in the US on HBO Max next Thursday (27 May).

When can I watch the Friends reunion in the UK?

There is currently no official word on when Friends fans can watch the special in the UK.

However, it’s been reported that Sky is the frontrunner to pick up broadcasting rights.

Should the media corporation be successful in its bid, the reunion will most likely be broadcast the following evening (28 May).

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox will be present at the ‘Friends’ reunion (Warner Bros Television Distribution)

All six of the main cast members º Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc – were present at the reunion, which has been teased in a trailer.

It will mark the first time all members of the main cast have reunited on-screen since the show ended in 2004.