Scenes featuring guest stars Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and BTS were edited out of the much-awaited Friends reunion in China.

Approximately six minutes of the special episode, which aired globally on Thursday 27 May, were missing from the Chinese streaming platforms Youku, iQiYi, and Tencent Video.

A probable reason for this cut is that all three artists are in some way or other, banned in China.

In 2017, Justin Bieber was banned from performing in the country.

At the time, Chinese state office said in a press release that it is not appropriate for Bieber to visit China because of his “bad behaviour” and he needed to improve his conduct to become a singer “truly loved” by the public.

Justin Bieber performing “One Less Lonely Girl” in Dalian, China

“We hope Justin Bieber will continue to improve his behaviour as part of his growth, and become a singer truly loved by the public,” Beijing’s Municipal Bureau of Culture said, without specifying what behaviour had caused offence.

Korean pop group BTS have faced criticism and a boycott in China after bandmember RM paid tribute to US and South Korean troops who fought in the 1950-53 Korean War.

The conflict is remembered in China as a war of American animosity in which Chinese soldiers died defending their North Korean socialist brothers.

During the special episode, RM said that the NBC sitcom helped him learn to speak English.

“Friends really had a big hand in teaching me English, and the show really taught me the things about life and true friendship.”

The rest of BTS then said “we love Friends” in unison.

BTS, as seen on the Friends reunion special (Sky)

Lady Gaga was banned from Chinese TV after she met with exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, who is labelled as a “wolf in monk’s robes” by the Chinese government.

In the reunion special, Gaga joined actor Lisa Kudrow for a performance of “Smelly Cat.” The song, regularly performed by Kudrow’s character Phoebe Buffay, became a fan favourite during the show’s 10 seasons between 1994 and 2004.

The segment saw the “Rain On Me” singer join Kudrow for a duet in the Central Perk café set, before being interrupted by gospel singers.