Courteney Cox has opened up about filming the long-awaited Friends reunion.

Filming has wrapped on the unscripted TV special in April, with Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc reuniting on screen for the first time in years.

In a preview clip ahead of her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday (6 May), Cox discusses reuniting with her former castmates on the stage where they originally filmed the sitcom.

“It was unbelievable,” Cox said. “It was so emotional.

“It’s an unscripted reunion, but we got to be on stage 24 for the first time, all of us, in I forgot how many years. 15 years, 17 years?"

Describing herself as having “the worst memory”, Cox also said that many memories were brought up that she had completely forgotten about.

“But it was great, it was really fun. We had a lot of special surprises and it was fantastic, it really was,” she said.

The special is set to air on HBO Max in the US, with a release date yet to be announced.