David Schwimmer has opened up about how the Friends cast supported each other after the show ended.

The actor, who portrayed Ross Geller on the sitcom’s 10 seasons, sat down with People magazine to answer three questions with Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) and Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani).

The interview took place ahead of the taped Friends reunion airing on 27 May on HBO Max.

“Between now and when the finale aired, when would you say you were most grateful to be friends with each other?” journalist Julie Jordan asked the group.

Schwimmer replied: “I think over the years we’ve all struggled with different obstacles and challenges, and I think in those times it’s been nice to be able to reach out and touch base and have a call.”

He pointed out he’s the only one of the three who doesn’t live in California, as he’s based in New York.

“While being a really close-knit group, we don’t see each other, all six of us, a lot,” Perry added of himself and his former Friends co-stars.

The reunion will mark the first time all six main cast members – Schwimmer, Perry, LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and Courteney Cox all gather in front of television cameras since Friends wrapped up in 2004.

Click here to find out all the details about the HBO Max special.