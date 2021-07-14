The cast of Friends have reacted to the news that the HBO reunion special is up for four Emmy awards.

It marks the first academy recognition for star Courteney Cox, who was the only castmember to be snubbed during the hit sitcom’s original run.

The reunion special is up for Variety Special, Directing, Production Design and Lighting.

In a post on Instagram, Cox – who played Monica Gellar – said she was “incredibly grateful” for the recognition.

“The one where we are incredibly grateful to the Academy for this honour and especially thankful for [producer] Ben Winston and his entire team for their outstanding achievement,” she wrote, alongside a photo of her with her co-stars and Winston.

Joey Tribbiani actor Matt Le Blanc, who took the selfie, shared the photo on his own Instagram and also congratulated Winston, adding that filming the special was “so much fun”.

Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay, added a photo of Winston in the studio and commented: “Congrats to Ben Winston and #FriendsReunion for four Emmy nominations! Thank you academy!”

In an Instagram Story, Rachel Green actor Jennifer Aniston wrote: “Congrats to my Friends family on FOUR Emmy nominations. This was such a special reunion for us and we couldn’t be happier to share it with you all.”

She added: “And extra extra special thanks and shout out to Ben Winston who made it all happen. You’re brilliant and we love you.”

You can find the full list of Emmy nominations here and the biggest snubs and surprises here.