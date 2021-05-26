In one of the most-hyped TV events of the year, the cast of Friends are reuniting for a one-off unscripted special.

Friends: The Reunion debuts in the US on HBO Max next week, and will see all six members of the core cast return.

Alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, the special will also feature a number of members of the extended cast, as well as a roster of celebrity fans including David Beckham and Lady Gaga.

However, not everyone from the hit Nineties sitcom will be appearing on the special.

Fans reacted in dismay as they learned that Paul Rudd would not be coming back for the special, despite having appeared in 18 episodes as Phoebe’s partner Mike Hannigan.

Other well-known guest stars, such as Christina Applegate (who played Amy Green), Bruce Willis (who played Paul Stevens) and Julia Roberts (who played Susie) are also set to sit this one out.

Jane Sibbett’s name was not among the announced guests, despite featuring in 15 episodes as Carol Willick.

Helen Baxendale (who played Emily), Jessica Hecht (Susan) and June Gable (Estelle) were also omitted from the cast list, despite starring in 14, 12, and 11 episodes respectively.

Giovanni Ribisi, who played Frank Buffay Jr in eight episodes, was left out too, as was Cole Sprouse (who played Ben) and Morgan Fairchild (who played Nora).

However, other supporting players will be showing their face, including James Michael Tyler (who played Gunther), Maggie Wheeler (who played Janice) and Tom Selleck (who played Richard).

Friends: The Reunion will air on 27 May on HBO Max.