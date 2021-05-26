It feels like talk of the Friends reunion has been around forever, so you’re probably wondering when you’ll be able to watch it.

The special was filmed last month, long after when it was first announced, due to lockdown.

Months later, the episode, which is unscripted ad will reunite the show’s stars for an emotional celebration of the sitcom, is set to be broadcast.

The broadcast will go ahead in the US on HBO Max on Thursday (27 May).

When can I watch the Friends reunion in the UK?

In the UK, Sky One will broadcast the show also on 27 May, but at the local time of 8pm BST.

However, it will be available to stream on NOW from 8am that morning, the exact same time it will be released in the US.

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox will be present at the ‘Friends’ reunion (Warner Bros Television Distribution)

All six of the main cast members – Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc – were present at the reunion, which has been teased in a trailer.

The trailer left fans feeling emotional thanks to a moment in which Aniston reassured a choked-up Perry, who, could be seen saying: “Yep, I’m gonna cry now.”

It will mark the first time all members of the main cast have reunited on-screen since the show ended in 2004.