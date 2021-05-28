Following the Friends reunion, the show’s creators have revealed the two episodes they wish they could go back and change.

Marta Kaufmann, Kevin Bright and David Crane reunited for a tell-all interview in which they shared their thoughts of the sitcom shortly after all six main cast members reunited for a special episode.

While the interview was largely positive, with the trio expressing pride at the sitcom’s enduring success, they also shared the respective Friends episodes they would re-work if they had the chance.

For Bright, it was season nine episode “The One With The Sharks” – specifically Chandler enjoying shark porn.

“I’m not a big fan of Monica thinking Chandler likes watching shark sex to get off,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “I thought that bit belonged in a Seinfeld episode, not on our show. But it was during the time with Matthew Perry and, well, I don’t want to get into that.”

Executive producer Crane said he wished Carol and Susan’s marriage in season two episode “The One With The Lesbian Wedding” could have been told more from their point of view.

Crane added: “Our mantra was always that the show was about the six of them. And so many of the stories happened off-screen and the six would come back together at the apartment of the coffee house and they’d talk about what just happened.

“I wish we had violated that rule in that case.”

The ‘Friends’ cast reunited for a special reunion episode (AP)

Meanwhile, the creators also opened up about their “regrets” of casting all-white actors in the main roles.

The Friends reunion episode is available to watch in the UK now – find out how here.

Its biggest moment came when Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer revealed they had real-life feelings for each other while filming the show, a revelation that blindsided fans.