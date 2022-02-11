A Futurama voice star is receiving an outpouring of love from fans of the show following the decision to recast him in a brand new series.

It was reported on Thursday (10 February) that John DiMaggio will not be returning as the robot Bender, with the Hulu revival currently looking to recast the role.

The majority of the animated show’s main cast members are set to return, leaving fans furious over DiMaggio’s treatment.

The actor suggested he was hoping to reach a deal with Hulu, who is reviving the series, and retweeted several posts calling out the decision to recast him.

“They need to get the deal done with @TheJohnDiMaggio or we’ve got a problem,” one of the tweets read, with another urging Hulu to “pay the man”,

Another tweet that DiMaggio shared read: “Really hoping they ensure @TheJohnDiMaggio is in the new Futurama. ‘Should that not happen, Bender will be recast.’ how high are they?”

“The very IDEA of doing FUTURAMA without you is BLASPHEMY and not a single fan of the show or your work would accept some imitator,” one dedicated fan added. “I TRULY hope a deal is worked out so you can rejoin the cast!”

Below are a selection of the tweets DiMaggio has been sharing.

Hulu has revived the series, created by Matt Groening, for 20 new episodes, which will be released in the UK on Disney Plus.

The show originally ran on Fox from 1999 to 2003, until Comedy Central picked up the series after four direct-to-DVD films in 2007. It ended in 2013.