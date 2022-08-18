Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A TV network has apologised after its CEO made offensive remarks about Emilia Clarke.

On Wednesday (17 August), the boss of Foxtel, which aired Game of Thrones in Australia, described the Daenerys actor as “short and dumpy” during a premiere event for the new spin-off series.

In a speech given before Sydney premiere of prequel House of the Dragon, Patrick Delany is reported to have said of his experience first watchng Game of Thrones: “I was like, ‘What’s this show with the short, dumpy girl walking into the fire?’”

There was said to have been a “cold” reaction from the crowd, with one audience member telling the outlet that “there was a bit of a gasp”, and another adding: “It felt like he was expecting us to laugh along but people in the room were obviously shocked by it.”

Delany’s comments have been explained away by by a spokesperson for Foxtel Group, who released a statement in wake of the report.

“The aim was to convey that for him, Games of Thrones was something very different for television in 2011 and that Emilia Clarke went from relatively unknown to one of the most recognised and most-loved actors in television and film,” the statement read.

“On behalf of Mr Delany, the Foxtel Group apologises if his remarks were misunderstood and caused any offense.”

Clarke is yet to comment on the reports.

Emilia Clarke (Getty Images)

House of the Dragon is set hundreds of years before the events of Thrones, and follows the story of the Targaryen civil war.

Among thre cast are Paddy Considine, Rhys ifans and Matt Smith, who recently said he found himself questioning the number of sex scenes that were required while filming the HBO series.

The series available will be released in the US on Sunday (21 August), with the UK premiere arriving at 2am on Sky Atlantic the following day. Following the simulcast, it will be available to stream on NOW.