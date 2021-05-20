Game of Thrones actor Hafþór Julius Bjornsson has shared pictures of his drastically changed physique as he continues his fledgling career in exhibition boxing.

The former strongman, who is best known for his role as Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane on Thrones, showed fans two contrasting pictures of himself taken a year apart.

Bjornsson, who won the title of Iceland’s Strongest Man for 10 years running, announced his retirement from strongman competitions last year, and has since moved into boxing.

“Great way to finish my strongman career,” he wrote. “Now a different journey starts and I’m super excited. It’s been a great time in the sport of strongman but I’ve decided that I’m going to take a long break from the sport.”

“Maybe I’ll never return but never say never right. I’m still only 31 years old and could come back in few years if my heart wants it! Right now my heart tells me that I need to be healthy for my family and do what’s best for them!”

Sharing a recent photo of himself on Instagram along with one from a year ago, the actor wrote: “From 205kg to 155kg. Swipe to see the difference.”

Thrones co-star Hannah Waddingham wrote in response: “Phenomenal.”

Multiple spin-off series for Game of Thrones are currently in development at HBO.

The first of these, entitled House of the Dragon, has already started filming, with HBO recently releasing images of some of the show’s stars in character.