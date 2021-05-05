Game of Thrones shares first look at prequel series House of the Dragon

The first official images for the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon have been released.

The pictures show several of the series’ core cast, including Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One), Matt Smith and Rhys Ifans.

Emma D’Arcy is pictured in-character as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, while Smith is shown in the garb of Prince Daemon Targaryen.

Cooke will played a character called Alicent Hightower, and Ifans plays Otto Hightower.

Steve Toussaint’s appearance is also shown. The Prince of Persia actor will play Lord Corlys Velaryon in the series, also known as “The Sea Snake”.

You can see the new images from House of the Dragon below.

Game of Thrones ran on HBO from 2011 to 2019, becoming one of the most popular drama series in the world at the time of its airing.

Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy in their House of the Dragon guises (HBO)

While its final season proved divisive with audiences, it was subsequently announced that the show – an adaptation of George RR Martin’s hit fantasy novels – would continue to expand via a number of spin-off series.

Production on House of the Dragon begun last month.

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, AKA “The Sea Snake” (HBO)

The series has received a 10-episode order from HBO, and is based on Martin’s 2018 book Fire & Blood.

The events of the series take place three centuries before the events of Game of Thrones.

House of the Dragon is expected to air in 2022.