HBO content chief Casey Bloys has issued an update about the status of several rumoured Game of Thrones spin-offs.

Despite reports that several spin-offs had already been greenlit, Bloys clarifies that the forthcoming House of Dragon is the only series which is currently in production.

Several other series are, however, currently in development, with the possibility that they will be eventually produced still very much alive.

“The good news is that everything you do [connected with Game of Thrones] becomes news,” said Bloys at a recent New York City press event (per Deadline).

“Any script that is development or script that is pitched becomes news and it inevitably gets reported and people assume they are in production.

“Only House of the Dragon is in production, the rest is in development, and we will make a decision. Nothing else is greenlit but a lot of interesting [projects are in] development.”

Among the other projects said to be in development are Flea Bottom,9 Voyages and 10,000 Ships.

HBO has already released the first images from House of the Dragon, which can be seen here.

House of the Dragon is expected to air in 2022.