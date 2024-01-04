Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Game of Thrones actor has revealed that their mother is one of the new contestants on The Traitors.

The second series of the hit BBC game show started on Wednesday (3 January), days after unveiling its latest crop of stars.

Among this year’s contestants are an insurance broker, a photographer and a clairvoyant, who is hoping to see if they can detect the traitors among the faithfuls. But its retired teacher Diane who stole the show in the promising first episode.

Diane managed to detect a Traitor from the off after seemingly detecting Paul reacting to host Claudia Winkleman’s pat on his back, alerting him to his position. Throughout the episode, she was shown watching him like a hawk as he attempted to go about his day, a detail that inspired many hilarious posts on social media.

It emerged shortly before the episode began that Diane is the mother of actor Kerr Logan, whose credits include Alias Grace, Strike and Game of Thrones.

Logan played Mathos Seaworth, the son of Ser Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham), in the HBO drama. He also appeared in London Irish, the Channel 4 comedy from Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee.

In a post that has since gone viral, the actor wrote on X/Twitter: “My mother is on The Traitors. My mother is on The Traitors. My mother is on The Traitors. She’s bonkers. I’m scared.”

According to Logan, he only found out his mother was a contestant on the show after they were revealed by the BBC on Tuesday (2 January). He wrote at the time: “I’m not joking….. a family member of mine is in this photo and I’ve only just found out.”

Diane said she applied for The Traitors to prove her kids wrong after they “said I could never do something like this”.

She told the BBC ahead of the show that she hasn’t got a game plan, but hopes her sense of humour and physical fitness will help her out along the way.

‘Game of Thrones’ actor Kerr Logan reveals Diane from ‘The Traitors’ is his mother (X/Twitter)

“I’ve discovered over the years that I can either raise an atmosphere or bring it down,” she said. “I’m hoping I’ll be motivating and energising for people. Those are my best qualities.”

BBC One will air three episodes of The Traitors each week, with the three instalments all becoming available to watch immediately on BBC iPlayer.