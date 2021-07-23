Gangs of London season 2 shutdown by Covid outbreak

Gangs of London, Sky Atlantic’s ultraviolent TV hit, has had its production promptly stopped by a positive Covid test on set.

It is the latest of a number of shows that have had to pause filming recently because of positive tests. Other shows affected by the pandemic include Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon and Westworld.

A crew member working on the series tested positive on Thursday afternoon (22 July) and production will now cease for 10 days with all close contacts isolating.

In a statement sent to The Hollywood Reporter, Sky has said: “Gangs of London season two production has temporarily been suspended with cast and crew now self-isolating. We will return to production as soon as it is safe to do so.”

“Throughout this time, the safety of our colleagues and customers remains our number one priority.”

Sky’s Covid protocols means all cast and crew are tested twice per week.

Filming for season two of Gangs of London started in June minus series creator, Gareth Evans, who will next be directing Tom Hardy in Havoc.