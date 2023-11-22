Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gary Lineker has sparked a new impartiality row after sharing an interview with an Israeli academic describing the situation in Gaza as “textbook genocide”.

The Match of the Day presenter reposted a video of journalist Owen Jones speaking with Raz Segal, an associate professor of Holocaust and genocide studies at Stockton University, New Jersey.

In the clip, Segal – who has an established career discussing Israeli history – told Jones the raids and violence taking place in Gaza was a “clearly articulated” case of genocide.

Gary Lineker shared the post saying it was ‘worth 13 minutes of anyone’s time’ (Getty Images for Spotify)

“It’s articulated throughout Israeli media and society and politics now, and anyone who follows Hebrew language sources is exposed to shocking, shocking language by members of parliament, by journalists, on social media, in public spaces, calling to annihilate Gaza, to destroy Gaza, to flatten Gaza, to kill everyone,” Segal explained.

“Because the intent is expressed so explicitly, so directly... in such unashamed ways and it’s continued to be expressed in this way, then I do think that what we’re seeing in front of our eyes is a textbook case of genocide.”

On Tuesday, Lineker shared Jones’s post of the interview on X/Twitter, adding the caption: “Worth 13 minutes of anyone’s time.”

In response to the football commentator’s endorsement of the video, social media users have been split on whether it is appropriate for an employee of the impartial public-funded broadcaster to express comment on the ongoing conflict between the Middle Eastern territories.

One X user wrote: “BBC’s Lineker endorses video in which Israel is accused of ‘textbook genocide’. The taxpayer shouldn’t be forced to pay for this level of ignorance. Lineker needs to get down from his self-appointed pedestal.”

But another commenter claimed that Lineker was “right” to share the video, writing: “@GaryLineker is right... People should definitely listen to the professor and learn from an expert why the abomination taking place in Gaza is a ‘textbook GENOCIDE’.”

The Match of the Day presenter has waded into the row over the Israel-Hamas war (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Independent has reached out to Lineker’s representative. The BBC declined to comment.

Lineker was previously embroiled in a debate over social media use in March. The host called out the then-home secretary Suella Braverman for her comments comparing migrant crossings to an “invasion” and claiming that the UK is being “overwhelmed”.

“Good heavens, this is beyond awful,” Lineker wrote in response to the video of Braverman speaking about small boat crossings.

Replying to the sports broadcaster, another X/Twitter user described his comment as “out of order”, adding that it was “easy to pontificate when it doesn’t affect you”.

Lineker responded: “There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries.

“This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order?”

It is not the first time Lineker has posted about contentious subjects (BBC/Pete Dadds)

The former footballer was then temporarily suspended by the BBC before being reinstated days later.

In September, the BBC set out new rules for flagship presenters following an independent review by former ITN boss John Hardie.

The report stated that presenters on flagship shows, such as Lineker, must not endorse or attack a political party, criticise the character of individual politicians in the UK, or take up an official role in campaigning groups.

Setting out his recommendations, Hardie said: “High-profile presenters outside of journalism should be able to express views on issues and policies – including matters of political contention – but stop well short of campaigning in party politics or for activist organisations”.