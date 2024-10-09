Gavin and Stacey fans left emotional after filming concludes for the final time ever

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Filming on the final ever episode of Gavin And Stacey has finished “for the last time ever”, the BBC has confirmed.

The last episode of the hit BBC sitcom, which originally aired between 2007 and 2010, will air on Christmas Day. In September, James Corden had shared a behind the scenes image of the first day of filming.

Now, in a post on X/Twitter, the BBC wrote: “And that’s a wrap… for the last time ever.” An image, accompanying the post, showed a clapperboard reading: “Gavin & Stacey: The Finale”.

As reported by DigitalSpy, filming concluded in the Welsh town of Barry in September with co-creator and star Ruth Jones addressing fans who had gathered on Trinity Street to say goodbye.

58-year-old Jones said to the crowd: “You haven’t seen anything because we’ve been indoors, which shows you are true committed fans of the show and we hope that you won’t be disappointed on Christmas Day, when all will be revealed.”

“This is our farewell now to Barry and to Trinity Street, so you won’t be seeing us here anymore but we’ve had a wonderful 17 years. It’s been fantastic” she added.

Fans were left emotional at the news that the show had concluded filming. Replying to the post, one fan said: “So excited I could combust.”

A second wrote: “Yeah, heart already shattered.”

A third added: “Tears in my eyes.”

A one-off festive episode aired in 2019 ended on a cliffhanger when Ruth Jones’s character Nessa proposed to Neil “Smithy” Smith, played by Corden.

Jones and Corden, who created and wrote the series and play the title characters best friends, confirmed its return in May, sharing a script titled “Gavin And Stacey: The Finale”.

In the sitcom, Mathew Horne and Joanna Page play young couple Gavin and Stacey who fall in love despite one living in Essex and the other in Wales.

Larry Lamb and Alison Steadman star as Gavin’s parents Mick and Pam, while Melanie Walters portrays Stacey’s widowed mother Gwen with Rob Brydon as her Uncle Bryn.

The 2019 comeback episode had the highest overnight Christmas rating in 12 years with an average audience of 11.6 million viewers, making it the biggest festive special since 2008.

By the new year, it had been viewed by 17.1 million people, making it the biggest scripted programme of the decade at the time.

open image in gallery The cast of Gavin & Stacey (Tom Jackson/PA) ( PA Media )

The episode won the impact award at the 2020 National Television Awards.

The festive final episode of Gavin And Stacey will air on BBC iPlayer and BBC One on December 25.

Additional reporting by PA.