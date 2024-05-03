Gavin and Stacey to return for Christmas Day finale episode, James Corden announces

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

James Corden has surprised Gavin and Stacey fans with the news that the hit sitcom will return for one final episode on Christmas Day.

On Friday (3 May), the actor and former late-night TV host posted a new picture with friend and series collaborator Ruth Jones, showing them holding a script with the words: “Gavin and Stacey: The Finale.”

“Some news… It’s official!!!” Corden’s caption began.

“We have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey. See you on Christmas Day, BBC One. Love Ruth and James.”

The series stars Mathew Horne and Joanna Page as Gavin and Stacey, an Essex boy from Billericay and a Welsh girl from Barry Island, who fall in love from afar, and tracks how their families and worlds unite as their romance develops.

Series creators Corden and Jones are also a central part of the cast as Gavin’s over-protective best friend Smithy, and Stacey’s best friend, the deadpan and gothic-styled Nessa, respectively.

Originally airing on BBC Three in 2007, the show later moved to BBC One as its popularity grew, before concluding in 2010.

In 2019, Gavin and Stacey returned for a Christmas special, updating fans on where the families were nine years after the story’s last chapter.

The Christmas Day episode saw Nessa and Smithy’s long-running love-hate relationship hit its climax as Nessa declared her love for Smithy, before proposing to him.

Fans have been waiting nearly five years for Smithy’s response – as the episode ended before he had the chance to reply.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

The episode was a major ratings success for BBC One. With 18.49 million viewers, the broadcast in the United Kingdom was the most-viewed non-sporting event in a decade and the most-watched comedy in 17 years.

The ‘Gavin and Stacey’ cast don their Christmas crowns ( BBC )

However, the episode also drew criticism after characters sang a slur word during a rendition of The Pogues’ “Fairytale of New York”.

Elsewhere in the ensemble cast, Rob Brydon plays Stacey’s caring and eccentric Uncle Bryn, who has been a supportive figure in her life, particularly since her father’s death, years prior.

Melanie Walters plays Stacey’s kind and omelette-obsessed mother, Gwen.

Meanwhile, Gavin’s parents – level-headed Mick and house-proud and hysterical Pam – are played by Larry Lamb and Alison Steadman.

Rumours about a possible Gavin and Stacey Christmas special have been rumbling for months, with reports claiming that filming would take place this summer.

However, Jones poured water on these claims in February, telling RTÉ Radio 1 that it was “sadly a rumour”.

When asked about the reports, she said: “Apparently there’s a bidding war going on between the BBC and Netflix and I love it because it says ‘a source says’, who is this source?”

Jones added: “It’s sadly a rumour... All I can say is, if there was something to say on that front, James and I would happily announce it, we would.”

The Gavin and Stacey Christmas special will air on BBC One on Christmas Day 2024.