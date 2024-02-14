Gavin and Stacey co-creator Ruth Jones gives update on reunion

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gavin and Stacey co-creator Ruth Jones has shut down reports that the hit British sitcom is returning for a Christmas special.

On Tuesday, Deadline reported that a new episode was in pre-production and that the cast would film a new episode over the summer with the plan to air it at Christmas, five years on from a dramatic cliffhanger.

Welsh actor Jones, who starred in and co-created the show with James Corden, confirmed it was “sadly a rumour” on RTE Radio 1 on Wednesday (14 February).

Asked about the reports, she said: “Apparently there’s a bidding war going on between the BBC and Netflix and I love it because it says ‘a source says’, who is this source?”

Jones added: “It’s sadly a rumour... All I can say is, if there was something to say on that front, James and I would happily announce it, we would.”

The actor who played Nessa in the cult series, revealed that she thinks the rumours were sparked after she was photographed having lunch with Corden a few months back after he moved back to the UK following the end of his stint living and working in the US as he presented the Late Late Show.

“Then the next thing is ‘Oh my god they must be writing more Gavin And Stacey’, which is lovely,” she said.

“It’s lovely that people are so desperate for it because imagine if it was the opposite and were like ‘Oh, god, you’re not bringing that back again’.”

The ‘Gavin and Stacey’ cast (BBC)

Deadline reported on Tuesday (13 February) the episode was in development and cameras will roll in a few months. It said it will be produced by Steve Coogan’s Baby Cow Productions, Jones’ Tidy Productions and Fulwell 73, which is co-owned by Corden. The BBC declined to comment at the time.

The last episode of the sitcom was aired on Christmas Day in 2019, but viewers have long been hoping that the show might return and reveal the fate of the characters after a cliffhanger ending.

Gavin and Stacey follows a young couple who start their relationship over the phone and eventually stay at each other’s houses. They are both from two charismatic families: one in Billericay, Essex and one in Barry Island, Wales.

The 2019 special ended with Nessa (played by Jones) getting down on one knee to propose to Smithy (played by Corden). The episode cuts off before we can hear his response.

‘Gavin and Stacey’ co-creators Ruth Jones and James Corden (PA Archive)

The news comes as Gavin and Stacey stars Page and Steadman reunited on the set of This Morning, as Steadman appeared to discuss her latest acting project.

Steadman, who plays Gavin’s mum Pam in the series, admitted she would “love” to do another special of the show but both did not allude to a forthcoming reboot.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Jones has shut down rumours about a possible return of the series. In 2020, the show’s star and co-creator Jones shut down claims that the series would make a return to screens.

“There aren’t any plans to write anything,” she said at the time. “Obviously James [Corden] is in America and I’m in Wales. I’m sorry not to be able to give you any good news.”

With additional reporting from PA.