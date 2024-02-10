Gavin and Stacey stars reunite as Alison Steadman addresses future of show

Gavin and Stacey stars Joanne Page and Alison Steadman reunited on the set of This Morning, as the latter was quizzed over future episodes of the show.

The popular comedy last graced television scenes for a Christmas special in 2019. Fans were left on a cliffhanger after the character Nessa (played by Ruth Jones) proposed to Smithy (James Corden).

Appearing on This Morning on Friday (9 February), Steadman, who plays Pam, admitted she would “love” to do another special of the show before she was reunited with Page (Stacey), who was filming Loose Women nearby.