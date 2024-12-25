Gavin & Stacey fans have ‘goosebumps’ over ‘absolutely perfect’ finale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Gavin & Stacey fans have said they have “goosebumps” after watching the long-awaited final ever episode this evening (25 December).

The show returned to BBC One with a 90-minute, one-off festive episode, marking the first time fans had been reunited with Gavin, Stacey, Smithy, Nessa and co since the last Christmas special in 2019.

Viewers have been waiting five years to find out what happened after the cliffhanger ending in 2019, where Ruth Jones’s Nessa proposed to James Corden’s Smithy.

In tonight’s episode, many were surprised to see Smithy preparing for a wedding with Laura Aikman’s Sonia instead, which came to an abrupt stop when Mathew Horne’s Gavin stood up to say he thought his friend was making a mistake.

Several other guests also stood up to show Smithy they also had doubts, but it wasn’t until Larry Lamb’s Mick (who had become like a father figure to him) also stood up in protest at the wedding, that Smithy decided to leave Sonia at the altar.

Smithy then rushed to Nessa to declare his love to her and propose on one knee. “We’re messy and not perfect,” he told her, “but I love you Nessa and I always have. Well, not always, but most of the time... I love you, will you marry me?”

The answer, of course, was yes – and the couple had a casual wedding in which Nessa, in true Nessa style, opted to wear black.

Viewers were in bits. “The whole group slowly standing up and then Smithy asking for Mick’s approval has gave me goosebumps,” wrote one fan on X.

Smithy proposing to Nessa in the finale ( BBC )

“HE FINALLY CHOSE NESSA,” shared another, while a third wrote: “17 years later… FINALLY married and where they should be. Holy moly.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

A fourth shared: “Absolutely brilliant! Gutted it’s over, but it had to end one day. It’s been a blast, thanks James Corden and Ruth Jones.”

Others said it was “absolutely perfect” and that they “couldn’t breathe”.

Speaking at the launch event for the episode, Corden – who writes the show with Jones – revealed how he had wanted to “trick everybody” with the plotline for the finale.

For many years, the question of what happened during a fishing trip between Uncle Bryn, played by Rob Brydon, and his nephew Jason West, played by Robert Wilfort, has been the centre of much fan speculation.

But the finale did not reveal the mystery, with Wilfort saying at the promotional event: “I’d like to say now and forever, the joke has always been you don’t find out.”