Gavin and Stacey star addresses Uncle Bryn theory as Christmas special approaches

Gavin and Stacey star Rob Brydon has said he can neither “confirm nor deny” a theory about beloved character Uncle Bryn ahead of the Christmas finale.

The actor, 59, addressed a rumour that has circulated about the fate of his character, saying: “That would be a heck of an edit.”

In May, James Corden posted a new picture with friend and series collaborator Ruth Jones, showing them holding a script with the words: “Gavin and Stacey: The Finale.”

The first image of the final-ever episode was recently shared ahead of the Christmas Day showing.