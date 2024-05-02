Gemma Collins tearfully reveals she was instructed to terminate pregnancy by doctors

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Gemma Collins has told of her heartbreak after being advised by doctors to have a termination during her pregnancy.

The 43-year-old reality star has previously been open about her years-long struggle to have a baby and the pain of suffering from multiple miscarriages.

Having lived with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and an underactive thyroid for many years, the star called each experience a “devastating loss” at the time.

In a new interview for an upcoming episode of the Everything I Know About Me podcast, Collins is seen tearfully explaining how she was forced to end a pregnancy by medical professionals.

“They [doctors] advised me you need to have a termination. I remember that being really stressful. That hurt me.”

The Only Way is Essex star then opened up about the distress caused by a previous relationship as she shared: “I was really heartbroken because I was pregnant and he was having an affair.” She did not name the person she was with at the time.

Collins, who got engaged to long-term partner Rami Hawash in February this year, has previously discussed becoming pregnant with her ex-boyfriend and TOWIE co-star James Argent – she sadly lost the child who was four and a half months old.

“But I actually gave birth to a child, sadly, and basically the child was four months old, basically I miscarried but obviously the baby was formed and it died in front of me,” she said at the time.

“I’ve been trying to have a baby for nearly a decade now, only to have my hopes dashed time and again by first one miscarriage, then another.”

Gemma Collins has opened up about being asked to terminate a pregnancy by doctors ( Getty Images for The Animal Ball )

Hawash orchestrated a lavish proposal for the star in February. The businessman organised a seaplane to fly in hundreds of roses from Malé, the capital of the Maldives where the two were on holiday and her favourite movie, The House of Gucci, was played on the beach.

Asked if she would consider having a child with Hawash via surrogate, the TV personality said: “I don’t think I’ll need too. I’m The GC, honey. I can have the best doctors going. I’ll just ring one up and say, ‘Right, come on, get me pregnant!”

Although the star has shared that she uses humour as a coping mechanism.

“I try and find the bit of entertainment in this bad situation because I think that’s probably a coping mechanism of mine. I try to laugh or see a brighter side in things even though it was really traumatic,” she said as she discussed miscarriage last year.

If you have been affected by the issues raised in this story, the NHS signposts to support through this page. Or you can speak to someone in confidence at the British Pregnancy Advisory Service, the UK’s largest abortion provider, by calling 03457 30 40 30 or emailing info@bpas.org