‘Tuscany is coming to Essex’: Inside Gemma Collin’s three weddings

Gemma Collins wants Jedward to walk her down the aisle for one of her three forthcoming wedding ceremonies, and has called Pavarotti to sing at her “boho vibes” engagement party.

The 43-year-old got engaged in February this year after a lavish proposal from her partner of 14 years, businessman Rami Hawash.

Hawash, 49, organised a seaplane to fly in hundreds of roses from Malé, the capital of the Maldives where the two were on holiday, the couple told OK! Magazine.

The beach was closed off, and the words “Will you marry me?” were spelt out in lights in what Collins calls a demonstration that “looked like Travis Barker’s and Kourtney Kardashian’s proposal!”

Her favourite movie, House of Gucci, played on the beach as the GC revealed she “wasn’t even wearing a bra” because the proposal took her completely by surprise. Collins shared that her engagement ring was inspired by jewellry worn by the royal family because of her love for them.

Talking about her upcoming wedding plans, the reality star said that she intends to have multiple ceremonies.

Collins is set to get married in winter of 2026 ( Getty Images for The Animal Ball )

“I think we’re actually going to have three weddings. The main one will be somewhere fabulous in the UK, the second maybe abroad, and the third will be the formal one for our closest friends and family,” she said.

Other details include a wedding dress inspired by Lady Gaga’s character in House of Gucci, a “wow” dress with a “huge train”, and a recreation of Victoria Beckham’s wedding tiara.

Collins said her love for the royals inspired her engagement ring ( PA )

She revealed there had been “a lot of interest” in having her wedding on TV and hinted that she was ready to show her “evolved” new self on the air.

“We’ll have DJ Fat Tony perform a set and Jedward will obviously be there,” she said. The duo made headlines last month when they called former X Factor judge Louis Walsh “senile” as they had a roast dinner at Collins’s home.

“I joked to my mum that I might have them walk me down the aisle – they are my dog’s godfathers, after all. They’re honestly like family to me, I adore them.”

Rami agreed that the duo were “like our kids”.

The GC plans to have a ‘House of Gucci’ inspired dress ( House of Gucci/ Twitter )

The official date has not been confirmed but the event is set to take place in the winter of 2026, after Collins consulted an astrologer to help her pinpoint the best time for their union.

In the meantime, she has her summer engagement party to look forward to.

“Pavarotti has already had a phone call,” she said. “We’re going to have singing waiters, everything from food to drink to dessert is going to be Italian. It’s kind of boho vibes though. I want everyone just to be free and flowing. I just hope Pavarotti calls me back.”

The diamond crown worn by Victoria Beckham at her wedding to footballer David Beckham. The headpiece, valued at £120,000, is encrusted with 231 diamonds, was not purchased by singer and was sold at a charity auction ( PA )

She also confirmed she had been working with viral social media fitness trainer Eddie Abew to lose weight in time for the occasion, which comes after rumours that the pair had gotten engaged previously.

“We’re 100% official now. This is us saying, ‘We’re ready, bring it on!’”