Gemma Collins fights back tears as she opens up on mother’s breast cancer diagnosis

Gemma Collins fights back tears as she opens up on her mother’s breast cancer diagnosis.

The reality star is appearing in ITV’s The Full Monty along with other celebrities who will all strip naked to raise money for charity.

The former The Only Way is Essex favourite opened up about her reason for taking part in the challenge during Monday (11 December) evening’s show.

She said: “The thought of my mum, my best friend, having cancer blew my world apart.

“I am so lucky to sit here today and my mum’s breast cancer is in remission. I am doing this for my mum to show her what an absolute queen she was.”