Jedward branded Louis Walsh “senile” after the former X-Factor Judge described the pair as “vile” on Tuesday’s (12 March) episode of Celebrity Big Brother.

During a conversation with Coronation Street star Colson Smith, the music manager called the Irish twins a “novelty act” but claimed that they made him £5m.

Jedward, who were watching the episode with Gemma Collins, issued a response on the Towie star’s Instagram stories, describing Walsh as a “senile man who did nothing for us.”

“You’re there but your lights aren’t on.”