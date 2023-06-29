Gemma Collins meets Queen Camilla at royal palace’s animal ball

Reality TV star Gemma Collins has spoken of her shared passion for conservation with the King and Queen as she attended the Animal Ball, a gala event to support the Elephant Family charity founded by Camilla’s late brother Mark Shand.

At the event, Charles urged people to heed the wisdom of indigenous people “before it’s too late” to save the planet.

This year’s masked ball, held in the gardens at Lancaster House, central London, was billed as a celebration of indigenous communities and included life-sized elephant sculptures as a backdrop.