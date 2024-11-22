Gemma Owen addresses rumors about Love Island All-Stars appearance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Gemma Owen has addressed rumors that she’ll appear on Love Island: All Stars.

The 21-year-old reality star — who appeared on season eight of Love Island — has shut down speculation about her return to the franchise.

An Instagram post shared by pop culture account Goss.ie on Thursday (November 21) included a picture of Owen, noting she was one of the rumored islanders that were going to be on Love Island: All Stars in 2025.

Earlier this month, a source also told The Sun that Owen is returning to the franchise, and hoping to have a “second chance at love.”

However, Owen commented on Goss.ie’s post, writing: “It’s not true, I’m not going on x.”

During her season on Love Island, Owen began the series coupled with Davide Sanclimenti. The eight-year age gap between them provoked criticism among viewers, with many questioning whether the relationship was appropriate. However, she ended the season with Luca Bish and came runner-up to Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Sanclimenti.

Soon after the season finale aired, Owen revealed that she and Bish had broken up. “To all my followers, I wanted to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship. It wasn’t an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for both of us right now,” she wrote on her Instagram Story in November 2022.

“Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and I want to thank you for your continued support as we start new chapters. Love always, Gem x.”

Gemma Owen will not be appearing on ‘Love Island: All Stars’ anytime soon ( Getty Images )

Owen — daughter of former England football star Michael Owen — was the youngest contestant to join the island in 2022 at the age of 19. She is an international dressage rider for Great Britain and competed in the 2021 European Championships. She is also a business owner, having launched her brand OG Beachwear.

Gemma told the Daily Mail that her famous father wasn’t exactly “buzzing about me doing Love Island.” However, he told her: “I’m not going to tell you what to do.”

“He’s very supportive in whatever I decide to do. He didn’t have a massive tantrum or anything like that. He was pretty chilled, he trusts me not to do anything to embarrass him. He took it quite well,” she added.

Gemma had previously told the Mail earlier in 2022 that she was not considering entering the villa. “I watch Love Island every summer but right now it’s not something I would consider doing because I am not looking for love at the moment,” she said.

“I’m not sure I would be able to kiss 10 boys in a row. But I do think it’s a great show.

“But boys aren’t on the cards right now and my dad wouldn’t be very happy at all if I came back and said ‘I’m going on Love Island’.”

As for what changed her mind, Gemma said: “I am open to finding love, I’m wanting to have a really fun summer. I was seeing someone and then that didn’t work out so I thought, ‘Why not?’”