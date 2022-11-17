Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Runners-up of this year’s Love Island, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, have broken up.

Taking to Instagram, Owen, 19, posted a statement to her Stories that read: “To all my followers, I wanted to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship. It wasn’t an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for both of us right now.

“Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and I want to thank you for your continued support as we start new chapters. Love always, Gem x.”

Bish, 23, also posted a statement of his own stating that the break up happened on Wednesday (16 November).

“I would have liked some time to process this privately but as you all already now know, sadly Gemma and I made the mutual decision earlier today to go our separate ways,” he wrote.

“We have been on such a journey together and have made some amazing memories which I will treasure. I can’t thank everyone enough for their support for us as a couple during and after Love Island.

“We will remain good friends and I wish nothing but the best for her.”

Gemma Owen’s break up statement (Instagram/@gemowen_1)

Fans of the reality show have been quick to comment on the break up, with one Twitter user writing: “I’m sure Gemma and Luca splitting up has been a shock to absolutely no one,” referencing the arguments the pair had while filming Love Island.

Luca Bish’s break up statement (Instagram/@lucabish)

“There I was thinking Luca and Gemma were releasing the news of their breakup after time had passed, only to find out they’d split earlier TODAY. Gemma FLEW to let everyone know she was free,” another person wrote.

A third added: “Gemma and Luca split is a perfect example as to why you don’t believe everything you see on socials.”

Others joked that they were surprised the couple had lasted this long: “I expected them to break up as soon as they landed in London,” one tweeted.

Bish faced backlash during Love Island after an argument between the pair aired which saw Bish walk away from Owen and take off his microphone.