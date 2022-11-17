Love Island stars Gemma Owen and Luca Bish have split up

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love Island stars Gemma Owen and Luca Bish have broken up.

The couple confirmed the news in their respective statements on Instagram on Wednesday (16 November).

“To all my followers. I wanted to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship,” Owen wrote. “It wasn’t an easy decision but this ultimately is what is best for us both right now.

“Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning and I want to thank you for your continued support as we start new chapters. Love always. Gem.”

In his own statement, Bish wrote: “Switched my phone back on after taking some time out to clear my head after an emotional afternoon to thousands of messages and news articles about my breakup.”

“I would have liked some time to process this privately but as you all now know sadly Gemma and I made the mutual decision earlier today to go our separate ways.

“We have been on such a journey together and have made some amazing memories which I will treasure.”

Bish and Owen began dating after meeting in the Love Island villa in June.

Gemma Owen with Luca Bish on ‘Love Island’ (ITV)

Bish has asked Owen to be his girlfriend by putting on an extravagant display for the moment, which included hundreds of red roses, a cello player, and writing the words “be my girlfriend” in red balloons in a pool.

The fishmonger also gifted Owen, who is the daughter of footballer Michael Owen, with a £6,500 Cartier bracelet for the occasion.