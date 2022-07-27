Love Island star Luca Bish’s family has defended him after fans of the show criticised him for arguing with partner Gemma Owen.

Tuesday night’s (26 July) episode saw the pair getting into a row following the Mile High-themed challenge, in which Gemma licked Adam Collard’s neck.

Luca appeared uncomfortable with the interaction and pushed his partner off when she attempted to flirt with him in the same challenge.

Gemma later brought the incident up with Luca, who told her: “It’s obviously not nice to see but it’s a challenge so I can’t exactly stay annoyed at you for it.”

She responded: “So you can’t exactly ‘stay’ annoyed at me for it – so you were annoyed at me for it.”

The 23-year-old fishmonger then walked away from Gemma, taking off his microphone on his way out of the terrace.

In another conversation about the issue, he accused the footballer’s daughter of “going for it the most” compared to the other girls in the challenge.

Fans have criticised Luca for his “childish” and “immature” response to the challenge, but his family – who run his Instagram account while he’s in the villa – have rushed to defend him.

In an Instagram Story posted to Luca’s official page, they wrote: “What’s he ACTUALLY done wrong here? People are just hating to hate at this point.”

In another Story, they added: “Nine/10 weeks of no contact wth any family and friends. It’s a crazy intense environment where emotions are heightened.

Luca’s family shared their statement (Luca Bish/Instagram)

“Learning to have disagreements and resolve them is part of all successful relationships. Society preaches for men to not bottle things up and to open up???

“So proud of how vulnerable and in touch with his emotions he’s been. Nothing but real.”

They continued: “First to admit if he’s being a little f***, but really don’t feel he’s wrong here at all. Would do anything to hug him. “

Luca has been previously criticised for “bullying” fellow Love Islander Tasha Ghouri, who is coupled up with Andrew Le Page.

Gemma’s mother has apparently openly disapproved of Luca’s behaviour, according to a screenshot that is being shared by fans.

Under a post on Ghouri’s Instagram account, Gemma’s mother Louise commented: “I hope Tasha is OK. I feel it’s close to bullying right now which is so sad to see.”