Love Island fans slate Luca for ‘childish’ response to Gemma’s challenge antics

Love Island fans were not impressed with Luca’s reaction to Gemma’s licking of a man’s neck in Tuesday’s (26 June) Mile High-themed challenge.

During the challenge – that saw the girls dressed as flight attendants – Gemma licked Adam’s neck, which Luca was uncomfortable with.

Speaking with each other afterwards, Luca told Gemma: “It’s obviously not nice to see but it’s a challenge so I can’t exactly stay annoyed at you for it.”

Gemma picked up on Luca’s wording, saying: “So you can't exactly ‘stay’ annoyed at me for it – so you were annoyed at me for it.”

Luca then stormed off, ditching his microphone on a table on the way out of the terrace.

In a later conversation, Luca accused the footballer’s daughter of “going for it the most” out of any of the girls during the challenge.

Gemma on ‘Love Island’ (ITV)

Fans weren’t happy with the way Luca responded to the challenge, calling him “childish” and “immature”.

“Gemma is 19 with the mindset of a 30-year-old whereas Luca is 23 with the mindset of a leaf,” one fan wrote last night.

“So glad everyone’s realising how childish Luca is,” wrote another.

One fan pointed out a recurring phrase that Luca has mentioned: “Why does Luca always say ‘i’ll remember that’. He’s SO immature and so dramatic it’s a bludclart challenge.”

Following the episode, Luca’s family issued a response defending him. “9/10 weeks of not contact with family. It’s a crazy intense environment where emotions are heightened,” they wrote on the star’s Instagram account.

“Learning to have disagreements and resolve them it is part of all successfull relationships [sic]. Society preaches men not to bottle things up and to open up???

“So proud of how vulnerable and in touch with his emotions he’s been. Nothing but real.”

They added: “First to admit if he’s being a little f***. But really don’t feel he’s done anything wrong here at all.

“Would do anything to hug him right now.”

