Love Island 2022 winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti are returning to ITV2 with a new series, Homecomings.

The two-part series, which ITV has announced is “coming soon”, will see the couple travel to Davide’s native Italy and Ekin-Su’s hometown in Turkey.

Davide will give Ekin-Su a whistle-stop tour of the Italian city of love, Verona, made famous by Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

Then they will travel through the Tuscan valley, Ekin-Su will cook gnocchi with Davide’s mother, and eventually fly to Turkey, where they will visit Istanbul.

Ekin-Su will introduce Davide to the people she met while living and working as an actor in Turkey. They will also go on an eight-hour road trip in a campervan to Ekin-Su’s family village of Odemis.

Speaking about plans for the show in August, Ekin-Su said: “It’ll be all real, you know, fighting and I’ll be cooking for him, he’ll be cooking for me. It’ll be like two cultures meeting.”

Davide and Ekin-Su emerged victorious on the latest season of Love Island, winning 63.69 per cent of the public’s votes.

Davide and Ekin-Su on ‘Love Island’ (ITV2)

They won by a massive landslide, with ITV revealing that second-placed Gemma Owen and Luca Bish received just 14.47 per cent of the vote.

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope finished in third, with 11.77 per cent of the vote, while Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page, ended the series in fourth with 10.07 per cent.