Love Island winners Ekin-Su and Davide to front their own travel series

Love Island winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti have announced they are fronting a new ITV2 travel series.

The pair emerged victorious on the latest season of the hit ITV2 reality series, winning a staggering 63.69 per cent of the public’s votes.

On the first episode of Channel 4’s new revival of The Big Breakfast, Ekin-su and Davide announced their new TV venture.

The series will see the pair spend one week in Turkey, Ekin-su’s home country, travelling to Davide’s home country of Italy for the other week.

“We are going to road trip to Italy and Turkey,” Davide told Big Breakfast host AJ Odudu. “So one week in Italy and one week in Turkey.

“We are going to be on ITV2, so it’s going to be like our own programme,” he added.

“You’re going on a trip and we get to come with you?!” Odudu asked.

‘Love Island’ winners Ekin-su and Davide (ITV2)

“Yes!” Ekin-Su replied. “It’ll be all real, you know, fighting and I’ll be cooking for him, he’ll be cooking for me. It’ll be like two cultures meeting.”

The pair were also quizzed on whether they had plans to move in together. While Davide appeared to suggest that a move was already in the offing, Ekin-su remained tight-lipped.

The Big Breakfast airs at 10am on Saturday Channel 4.