Love Island winners Ekin-Su and Davide to front their own travel series
Pair will travel to Turkey and Italy for the ITV2 programme
Love Island winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti have announced they are fronting a new ITV2 travel series.
The pair emerged victorious on the latest season of the hit ITV2 reality series, winning a staggering 63.69 per cent of the public’s votes.
On the first episode of Channel 4’s new revival of The Big Breakfast, Ekin-su and Davide announced their new TV venture.
The series will see the pair spend one week in Turkey, Ekin-su’s home country, travelling to Davide’s home country of Italy for the other week.
“We are going to road trip to Italy and Turkey,” Davide told Big Breakfast host AJ Odudu. “So one week in Italy and one week in Turkey.
“We are going to be on ITV2, so it’s going to be like our own programme,” he added.
“You’re going on a trip and we get to come with you?!” Odudu asked.
“Yes!” Ekin-Su replied. “It’ll be all real, you know, fighting and I’ll be cooking for him, he’ll be cooking for me. It’ll be like two cultures meeting.”
The pair were also quizzed on whether they had plans to move in together. While Davide appeared to suggest that a move was already in the offing, Ekin-su remained tight-lipped.
The Big Breakfast airs at 10am on Saturday Channel 4.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies