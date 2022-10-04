Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Jaden Smith walks out of Yeezy fashion show over ‘White Lives Matter’ top

The Anti-Defamation League has categorised the slogan as a ‘white supremacist phrase’

Ellie Harrison
Tuesday 04 October 2022 11:59
Kanye West walks with Balenciaga's models in mud pit for Paris Fashion Week show

Jaden Smith has criticised Kanye West for wearing a top emblazoned with the “White Lives Matter” slogan during his YZY SZN 9 presentation in Paris.

On Monday (3 October), the rapper, 45, staged a surprise Yeezy fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. Before the live-streamed show began, West took to the stage in the long-sleeved black shirt, which also featured an image of the Pope on the front, to give a speech.

“I am Ye, and everyone here knows that I am the leader,” he said at one point, before adding: “You can’t manage me.”

The showcase of West’s season nine collection also saw models walk the runway in white versions of the “White Lives Matter” shirt. Controversial conservative commentator Candace Owens was also in attendance at the show, where she too wore a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt.

Posting on Twitter after the show, singer and actor Smith wrote that he “had to dip lol”, adding: “True leaders lead.”

Recommended

In a since-deleted tweet, he wrote: “I can’t stand behind what Kanye’s saying, he does not have the full support of the youth.”

In tweets that are still on his page at the time of writing, Smith added: “Black Lives Matter”. He also posted: “I don’t care who it is if I don’t feel the message I’m out.”

(Twitter)

Many other social media users also criticised West’s decision to wear shirt.

As noted by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), “White Lives Matter” is a “white supremacist phrase that originated in early 2015 as a racist response to the Black Lives Matter movement”. The phrase has also been used by supporters of former president Donald Trump.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in