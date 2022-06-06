Love Island is officially back with an all-new set of contestants and a new villa to boot.

However, one contestant has already drawn more attention than the rest – Gemma Owen, daughter of former England football star Michael Owen.

Gemma is the youngest contestant to join the island this year aged just 19. She is an international dressage rider for Great Britain and competed in the 2021 European Championships. She is also a business owner, having launched her brand OG Beachwear earlier this year.

Gemma told the Daily Mail that her famous father isn’t exactly “buzzing about me doing Love Island”. However, he told her: “I’m not going to tell you what to do.”

“He’s very supportive in whatever I decide to do. He didn’t have a massive tantrum or anything like that. He was pretty chilled, he trusts me not to do anything to embarrass him. He took it quite well,” she added.

Gemma had previously told the Mail earlier this year that she was not considering entering the villa. “I watch Love Island every summer but right now it’s not something I would consider doing because I am not looking for love at the moment,” she said.

Gemma Owen will appear on Love Island (ITV)

“I’m not sure I would be able to kiss 10 boys in a row. But I do think it’s a great show.

“But boys aren’t on the cards right now and my dad wouldn’t be very happy at all if I came back and said ‘I’m going on Love Island’.”

As for what changed her mind, Gemma said: “I am open to finding love, I’m wanting to have a really fun summer. I was seeing someone and then that didn’t work out so I thought, ‘Why not?’”

Gemma Owen (ITV)

Asked about how competitive she was, Gemma said that when it comes to relationships, “I will always go for what I want. But at the same time, I’m not going to mess up something for someone who is in a proper relationship or get in the way of a couple if they have a genuine connection. I wouldn’t do anything to another girl that I wouldn’t be happy with them doing to me.”

The bookies are already placing bets on who will win the series, while you can find The Independent’s own predictions here.

Love Island returns Monday 6 June at 9pm on ITV2.