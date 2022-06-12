Luca Bish: Who is the Love Island 2022 contestant and what does he do?

Brighton fishmonger who has been romantically linked to ‘Strictly’ star Saffron Barker

Tom Murray
Sunday 12 June 2022 21:24
Love Island is back for another series starting next week.

Last Monday (30 May), ITV announced this year’s contestants who are hoping to find romance in a brand new Mallorcan villa.

One such hopeful is 23-year-old Luca Bish, a fishmonger from Brighton. Luca has been romantically linked to Strictly Come Dancing star Saffron Barker – a YouTuber who appeared on the BBC dance show in 2019.

Barker is also from Brighton and was seen cuddling Luca in a post on his Instagram page, The Sun reported.

Luca told ITV ahead of the new season that he had recently come out of a four-year relationship. “I was enjoying being in a relationship, there were just things I didn’t like and we drifted apart,” he said.

Asked about how he likes to meet potential partners, Luca said: “I prefer to meet girls out and about. I think when you go looking for it, it’s not as easy though, it’s like you’re too desperate for it.

“If I think you’re the one or I like you, I’ll take you out on a date but other than that, if we talk and I don’t like where it’s going - then I won’t be throwing out dates.”

The bookies are already placing bets on who will win the series, while you can find The Independent’s own predictions here.

Love Island returns Monday 6 June at 9pm on ITV2.

