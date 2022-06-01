Love Island is back next Monday (6 June) with an all-new cast of singletons and, this season, an all-new villa.

While the hit ITV reality series is still located in Mallorca, producers had to move the set to a different property after last year’s reportedly became unavailable.

A video tour of the new villa was shared shortly after the cast for the 2022 series of Love Island was announced.

“They looked at quite a few villas and this was by far the best,” executive producer Mike Spencer told The Mirror of the new location.

“The view is beautiful, we want people to tune in and say this is Love Island but it’s had a glow-up.”

Read on for all the details and photos of this year’s Love Island villa.

Where is the villa this year?

ITV haven’t had to travel far for this season’s new property. The villa is, once again, based in Mallorca, just 10 minutes from last series’s one, which was reportedly unavailable this year.

The last villa was situated in the quiet town of Sant Llorenç des Cardassar on the island's east coast and, though the new one is not far, its exact location is unclear.

The 2022 Love Island villa (ITV)

For those interested in checking out the local area, the nearest airport is Palma de Mallorca.

Can you rent it?

It’s so far unclear whether you can rent the new Love Island villa. However, The Sun previously reported that you can rent last series’s villa for £3,000 per week.

You can also rent Casa Amor, the second house in the show where islanders go to have their relationships tested by new contestants. Lonely Planet reported in 2019 that you could book it through luxury villa company Villa Retreats from between £4,572 to £8,128 per week.

What’s different about the new villa?

The new bedroom in the Love Island villa (ITV)

Love Island posted a video tour of the new villa on Instagram on Tuesday (31 May). It shows all the staples from the old villas, including an infinity pool, the daunting firepit area, a rooftop terrace and an outdoor kitchen.

However, the new villa is “slightly bigger” than the last, according to Spencer, “it’s a similar pool size but the space around it is bigger.”

Instead of the previous bedroom layout of six beds in a row, this time, they will be facing each other, just like in the first series.

The bean bags are back (ITV)

Replacing the day beds near the kitchen is a more private, circular day bed in the shade of a tree at the end of the garden.

In terms of decoration, suggestive pop art prints of mouths eating and licking sweets and fruit line the bedroom walls and neon signs spelling provocative phrases like “cheeky spoon” and “steamy” are placed around the villa.

Love Island returns to ITV2 on 6 June.