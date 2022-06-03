Love Island season is officially upon us.

ITV’s hit dating reality show will be returning to screens on Monday (6 June), with a new cast of singletons heading into the villa for a shot at finding love.

Earlier this week, the first line-up of 11 contestants was announced. You can see the full list here. Among them are footballer Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma and Tasha Ghouri, Love Island’s first ever deaf contestant.

Although it’s still very early days, bookies have already got ideas on who is likely to be in it for the long run – and who is going to be getting the boot.

At the top of the list are Tasha Ghouri for the female contestants and Luca Bish for the male contestants.

See the full list of current odds from Betfair:

Tasha Ghouri – 2/1

Gemma Owen – 5/2

Luca Bish – 5/2

Liam Llewellyn – 3/1

Paige Thorne – 9/2

Indiyah Polack – 6/1

Davide Sanclimenti – 6/1

Andrew Le Page – 7/1

Dami Hope – 8/1

Amber Beckford – 10/1

Ikenna Ekwonna – 10/1

The Independent’s Isobel Lewis shared her own predictions for the forthcoming series, ranking the islanders from least to most likely to win based on the short video snippets released of each contestant.

Love Island will air on ITV2 at 9pm on Monday (6 June).