Amber Beckford: Who is the Love Island 2022 contestant and what does she do?

New contestant is set to become a household name over the coming months

Jacob Stolworthy
Wednesday 01 June 2022 11:32
Comments
(ITV)

Love Island fever is officially upon us, with the latest run of the ITV2 show set to return next week.

After a year away from TV screens, the reality series is welcoming a bunch of fresh contestants who are hoping to find romance in a brand new Majorca villa.

One such person is 24-year-old childminder Amber Beckford.

Speaking about her decision to join the show, Amber said: “This year it definitely feels like it’s two feet in.

“I feel like now I’m most definitely ready, and wanting to look for a boyfriend.”

Recommended

Amber said she will “hopefully” bring “fun” to the series, adding: “I can definitely be opinionated so I’m not sure how that’s going to go down.”

Speaking about her type, Amber said: “I don’t like guys that show off, like flashy, showy-offy guys – just have a personality and make me laugh.”

Amber’s Instagram account can be found here.

Amber Beckford is one of this year’s ‘Love Island’ contestants

(Instagram)

Love Island begins at 9pm on Monday (6 June) and will air on ITV2 every day other than Saturdays. Episodes will be available to watch the following morning on BritBox.

Last year’s winners were Millie Court and Liam Reardon, who are still together.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in