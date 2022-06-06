Love Island 2022 season eight is almost here.

The hit dating reality show will return to ITV2 on Monday (6 June) at 9pm.

The series revealed the first line-up of 11 islanders who will arrive in the villa with a shot at finding love and taking home the cash prize. Find the full list of contestants here.

Love Island is yet to begin but already there have been twists and turns, with longtime commentator Iain Stirling announcing one change to this season that is already underway.

Fans are wasting no time digging into the profiles of the new islanders, with bookies already revealing their odds for early winners this season. We’ve also collated our own predictions for who will be the first to go, which you can find here.

Love Island airs every night on ITV2 at 9pm – except Saturdays – for an hour-long episode. The very first and last episodes, however, typically run slightly longer.

On Saturdays, ITV2 airs Love Island: Unseen Bits at 10pm.

How long does Love Island last?

There has been no official confirmation on how long this season will run, with previous years lasting between six to eight weeks.

The last season – which was won by Millie Court and Liam Reardon – ran for 58 days or eight weeks and three days. It premiered on 28 June and finished on 23 August.

When will the finale of Love Island air?

If last season is any indicator, this series will run for approximately eight weeks, meaning that the season finale of Love Island season eight will air in August.

Given that most seasons typically conclude on a Monday, this year is likely to finish on 1 August.