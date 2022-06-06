Love Island 2022: When does new season start on ITV2 and what time is it on?
Eighth series of the romance reality show is back on our screens tonight
Love Island is back on our screens, with a new group of singletons heading to the villa in search of love.
The popular dating reality show will return for an eighth series on Monday (6 June). You can find out everything you need to know about this year’s crop of islanders here.
“Here's your first hot date of the summer,” the official message on the Love Island Twitter page reads. “#LoveIsland is back Monday 6th June on @itv2 and @itvhub!”
Episodes will air at 9pm every night except for Saturdays, when the Unseen Bits special featuring a roundup of exclusive unaired content from earlier in the week is shown.
In the hit show, cast members attempt to find love in a villa, as new arrivals threaten to disrupt growing relationships.
Last year, Millie Court and Liam Reardon were announced as the winners and shared the prize fund of £50,000.
In response to the date announcement, many viewers shared their anticipation for the new run of episodes.
"I am so ready for this!" said one excited fan, while another declared: "Summer is here."
Last month, Love Island announced that this year’s contestants will be wearing second-hand clothes from eBay.
This marks the first time the show, which is famed for partnering with fast fashion brands like I Saw It First and Missguided, has partnered with a pre-loved clothing company.
The bookies are already placing bets on who will win the series, while you can find The Independent’s own predictions here.
Love Island returns Monday 6 June at 9pm on ITV2.
