Ikenna Ekwonna: Who is the Love Island 2022 contestant set to join ITV2 series and how old is he?
Meet one of the reality show’s brand new stars
Love Island 2022 is almost here, with the latest run of the ITV2 series set to return next week.
The reality show is set to welcome a new crop of contestants who are hoping to find romance in the Spanish villa.
One such person is 23-year-old senior Ikenna Ekwonna, who works in pharmaceutical sales in Nottingham.
Ikenna said he is hoping to find a new relationship during his appearance on the show, stating: "I’ve only been in one past relationship but now I think I’m at the age where I could find someone.
The contestant said he will bring "spontaneity and excitement" to the show, adding: "I’m not really shy to speak to people and I don’t really care too much about what people think.”
Ikenna’s Instagram account can be found here.
Love Island begins at 9pm on Monday (6 June) and will air on ITV2 every day other than Saturdays. Episodes will be available to watch the following morning on BritBox.
Last year’s winners were Millie Court and Liam Reardon, who are still together.
