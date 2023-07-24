Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tributes are pouring in for BBC journalist George Alagiah, following the news of his death on Monday (24 July).

Alagiah was 67 years old. He had been diagnosed with bowel cancer, which had spread to his liver and lymph nodes, in April 2014.

In a statement issued to the PA news agency, his agent Mary Greenham said: “I am so terribly sorry to inform you that George Alagiah died peacefully today, surrounded by his family and loved ones.

“George fought until the bitter end but sadly that battle ended earlier today.”

Greenham continued: “George was deeply loved by everybody who knew him, whether it was a friend, a colleague or a member of the public. He simply was a wonderful human being. My thoughts are with Fran, the boys and his wider family.”

Colleagues, friends and BBC viewers have been sharing tributes to the former face of BBC News at Six with posts on social media, as well as on live TV. Clive Myrie informed viewers of Alagiah’s death during an afternoon BBC News broadcast, ending the story with some heartfelt words.

“On a personal note, George touched all of us here in the newsroom with his kindness and generosity, his warmth and good humour,” Myrie said.

“We loved him here at BBC News and I loved him as a mentor, colleague and friend. His spirit, strength and courage in the later years of his life is something his family can be so proud of. Journalism has lost a giant.”

Clive Myrie and George Alagiah (BBC / PA)

On social media, others have remembered the Sri Lanka-born newsreader for inspiring other journalists of colour to pursue a career in media.

LBC presenter Sangita Myska wrote: “Growing up, when the BBC’s George Alagiah was on TV my dad would shout ‘George is on!’ We’d run to watch the man who inspired a generation of British Asian journalists. That scene was replicated across the UK. We thank you, George. RIP xx”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan remembered Alagiah as “an outstanding journalist and broadcaster with unparalleled insight and sensitivity”, adding: “His decades of reporting helped break down barriers. My thoughts are with his loved ones.”

Other recognitions of Alagiah’s life and career remembered his kindness and friendly personality.

George Alagiah has died at 67 (Fiona Hanson/PA) (PA Archive)

Jeremy Vine wrote: “I never met anyone who didn’t love George Alagiah. He was compassionate, totally switched on, and really funny. He was one of the best TV reporters there’s ever been, but he had no ego.”

He recalled their time working together in Johannesburg and took note of “the profound care and understanding he brought to every single story and the kindness he showed every single person who crossed his path”.

Jon Sopel, co-host of The News Agents podcast with Emily Maitlis, also paid tribute, tweeting: “Tributes will rightly be paid to a fantastic journalist and brilliant broadcaster – but George was the most decent, principled, kindest, most honourable man I have ever worked with. What a loss.”

Alagiah’s wife, Frances Robathan, and their two children survive him.

Earlier this year, Alagiah took part in an NHS campaign to encourage the wider public to take up its bowel cancer screening programme and spoke out about the symptom he wished he’d caught earlier.