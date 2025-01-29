George RR Martin shares verdict on new Game of Thrones prequel series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Games of Thrones creator George RR Martin has shared his opinion on the forthcoming prequel series.

Season one of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which stars Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan ‘Dunk’ the Tall, is based on Martin’s novella The Hedge Knight.

The book is the first in the Dunk and Egg series, with subsequent novellas The Sworn Sword and The Mystery Knight also set to be adapted for following seasons.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is expected to arrive in late 2025, and takes place between the events of House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones.

Writing on his Not a Blog page, Martin revealed he’s watched all six episodes of the A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

“Ira [Parker, showrunner] and his team wrapped the first season months ago, and moved right on to post production,” the author wrote.

“I’ve seen all six episodes now (the last two in rough cuts, admittedly), and I loved them. Dunk and Egg have always been favourites of mine, and the actors we found to portray them are just incredible.

open image in gallery George RR Martin has shared his verdict on the forthcoming ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel series ( Getty Images )

“The rest of the cast are terrific as well. Wait until you guys meet the Laughing Storm. and Tanselle Too-Tall.”

Martin continued: “A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS is an adaptation of The Hedge Knight, the first of the novellas I wrote about them. It’s as faithful as adaptation as a reasonable man could hope for (and you all know how incredibly reasonable I am on that particular subject).”

Last May, Martin shared an impassioned blog post claiming Hollywood screenwriters almost always make source texts worse when adapting them to screen.

“No matter how major a writer it is, no matter how great the book, there always seems to be someone on hand who thinks he can do better, eager to take the story and ‘improve’ on it,” he said. “They never make it better, though. Nine hundred ninety-nine times out of a thousand, they make it worse.”

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms started filming in Belfast last June, with a teaser trailer released by Max two months later.

open image in gallery Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan ‘Dunk’ the Tall in ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' ( Max )

Along with Claffey, the series will also star Dexter Sol Ansell as his squire Egg.

Finn Barnett (True Detective: Night Country) is set to play Aerion Targaryen, the cruel and arrogant son of the stern Maekar Targaryan, who is being portrayed by Sam Spruell (Fargo), an actor well-known for his villainous roles.

Max’s official logline reads: “A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg.

“Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”