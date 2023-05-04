Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The all-star edition of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is finally underway, bringing back some of the viewers’ favourite contestants from previous seasons.

Though there are tough tasks and commentary from hosts Ant and Dec as usual, this season is, for once, not based in Australia.

Instead, the action is taking place in South Africa.

The season launched on Monday 24 April and saw the first 10 celebrities enter the jungle, including former Olympic athlete Fatima Whitbread, Happy Mondays star Shaun Ryder and the first surprise guest, TV personality Gillian McKeith.

However, the fun doesn’t stop here – former queen of the jungle Georgia Toffolo is another unexpected arrival, entering the jungle on Tuesday 25 April.

Here’s all you need to know about the former Made in Chelsea star.

Toffolo – also known simply as “Toff” – was born in Devon in 1994 and split her childhood between there and London.

In 2014, she made her first appearance in the reality series Made in Chelsea. Toffolo remained a cast member until 2018.

Georgia Toffolo (ITV)

In 2017, she won the 17th series of I’m a Celebrity, beating Jamie Lomas and Iain Lee to the top spot.

Toffolo is a longtime supporter of the Conservative party, having joined when she was a student at secondary school.

During her first I’m a Celeb stint, Toff struck up a close friendship with fellow campmate Stanley Johnson, the father of former Prime Minister, Boris.

Their unlikely bond led to other joint television gigs together, including recurring features on Celebrity Gogglebox and Celebrity Hunted for Stand Up to Cancer.

Ahead of her re-entry to the jungle, Toff, 28, explained how taking part in the show nearly six years ago changed her.

“You have a lot of time to think,” she said. “I was 23 when I did the programme and I found being able to think about what I wanted to do next a real blessing. Doing the show made me prioritise a lot more, and in a nice way, like family and work.”

I’m a Celebrity... South Africa airs nightly at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.